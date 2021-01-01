Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER, El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA, Digital Ally Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2016 Defeated Grayson Murray, J.T. Poston, Digital Ally Open
Personal
- Attended Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina.
- Older brother, George IV, was a three-time All-American while at the University of South Carolina. Sister, MC, played collegiate golf at the College of Charleston.
- Father, George, played in the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah and now runs George Bryan Golf Academy in Chapin, S.C.
- Brothers Wesley and George IV are co-founders of Bryan Bros Golf and create trick-shot videos that have received widespread Internet recognition and attention on other media outlets. Bryan Bros Golf LLC can be followed on Twitter (@bryanbrosgolf) and youtube.com.
- Chose golf over baseball because "it gave the best chance at earning a college scholarship."
- If not a professional golfer would be an attorney.
- Obsessed with Justin Bieber and frequently listens to his music when warming up.
- Earliest golf memory was going eagle, double eagle on back-to-back holes in a junior tournament at Thornblade Club near Greenville, S.C., and winning his age group at age 8.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was going skydiving.
- His final-round outfit is baby blue pants, a hot pink shirt and American flag socks.
Special Interests
- Settlers of Catan, ping pong
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Season limited to five PGA TOUR starts due to injury (no made cuts). Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 21 starts available to earn 376 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).
2018 Season
Made 12 cuts in 23 starts with best result coming at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (T12). Season concluded after a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, finishing No. 163 in the FedExCup standings.
2017 Season
Claimed five top-10 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR win at the RBC Heritage. Advanced to the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs, before ending his season ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings.
-
BMW Championship: Posted scores of 76-71-72-69--288 (+4) to finish 69th at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings.
-
John Deere Classic: A year after finishing T8 in his first start at the John Deere Classic, birdied five of his last six holes in the final round (Nos. 13-17) to post a 7-under 64 and finish T3 at 16-under 268. The finish at TPC Deere Run marked his fifth top-10 finish in 22 starts on the season.
-
RBC Heritage: Beginning the day three shots out of the lead, edged Luke Donald by one shot to become the first South Carolinian to win the RBC Heritage in its 49-year history. With a winning total of 13-under 271, posted his first PGA TOUR victory in his 18th career start. Carried a 42-hole bogey-free streak into the par-3 fourth hole, but immediately followed the bogey with four consecutive birdies at Nos. 4-7 and two more at Nos. 13 and 15 to post a 4-under 67. With the win, collected 500 points and moved from No. 59 to No. 14 in the FedExCup standings. Became the sixth player in 49 years to win the RBC Heritage in his first attempt, joining Arnold Palmer (1969), Bob Goalby (1970), Stewart Cink (2000), Jose Coceres (2001), and Boo Weekley (2007). In addition, became the 12th player to post his first PGA TOUR victory at the RBC Heritage, joining Hale Irwin (1971), Graham Marsh (1977), Doug Tewell (1980), Nick Faldo (1984), Davis Love III (1987), Glen Day (1999), Jose Coceres (2001), Peter Lonard (2005), Aaron Baddeley (2006), Boo Weekley (2007) and Branden Grace (2016). His four-shot, come-from-behind victory marked the fifth consecutive winner at the RBC Heritage to come from at least three shots back on Sunday to win. Branden Grace (2016), Jim Furyk (2015), Matt Kuchar (2014), and Graeme McDowell (2013) were each four strokes back entering the final round during their victory, while Branden Grace came from three shots back in 2016.
-
Valspar Championship: Followed up consecutive T4s with a third straight top-10 showing at the Valspar Championship (T7), thanks to rounds of 68-68-72-68–276 (-8).
-
The Honda Classic: A week later at The Honda Classic, replicated the career-best, T4, finish. Took the 18-hole lead/co-lead for the first time in his career after tying fellow PGA TOUR rookie Cody Gribble with an opening 6-under 64. Surged into a share of the 36-hole lead for the second time in his career with a 3-under 67 to post 9-under 131, the second lowest 36-hole lead since the event moved to PGA National in 2007.
-
Genesis Open: Earned his first top-five finish on the PGA TOUR with a T4 at the Genesis Open despite a final-round 1-over 72 to post 11-under 273. After opening with a pair of 69s, his third-round 9-under 63 was the low round for the week and matched by Thomas Pieters in the final round. Ranked No. 2 in approach shot proximity to the hole for the week with 32'10".
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 15 starts, three wins, and 11 cuts made. Finished first in the final priority-ranking order to earn fully exempt TOUR status in 2016-17 and a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship and was named 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. Having never competed in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament prior to 2016, needed just 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour to win three times and earn a battlefield promotion to the PGA TOUR. In four TOUR starts, managed one top-10 finish.
-
John Deere Classic: In his first start as a PGA TOUR member, posted a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to take a share of the 36-hole lead with eventual-champion Ryan Moore. Third- and final-round scores of 70-70 resulted in the T8 with five others. Had he won, he would have become the first player to win in his first start as a PGA TOUR member since Emiliano Grillo won the 2015 Safeway Open.
-
Digital Ally Open: In his next start, won the Digital Ally Open to earn the Three Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, becoming the 11th player to do so. Opened the week 65-67 and trailed Chris Smith by two shots after 36 holes. Took the 54-hole lead with a third round 65. Entered the final round one ahead of J.T Poston and Grayson Murray, but lost the lead with a bogey on the par-3 eighth hole when Murray made a hole-in-one. Trailed by three strokes entering the back nine, but birdied 12, 13, 14 and 16 to regain a share of the lead. Had a chance to win outright in regulation but missed a 10-foot putt on the 72nd hole. In the playoff, stayed alive with a birdie on the first extra hole. On the second hole of sudden death, knocked a 6-iron to within three feet of the hole for a tap-in birdie and the win. Became the 21st player in Tour history with three wins in a single season.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Shot 66-65 and played his way into contention at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship in July. Posted a third-round 63 to reach 19-under par, earning his first 54-hole lead of the year. Played in Sunday's final grouping, but closed in 2-under 70 to fall two shots shy of winner Martin Flores, T2.
-
Nashville Golf Open: Posted a T9 finish at the Nashville Golf Open, where he was the 18-hole leader after opening with a 9-under 63 that included just 20 putts and 10 birdies over his final 12 holes. Led by four shots through 27 holes, but closed in 43 on Friday for a second-round 76.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Made his PGA TOUR debut playing as a sponsor invite at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (T58).
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Earned his second win of the year and moved to No. 1 on the money list at the El Bosque Mexico Championship. Posted a course-record 63 in round two to move into a tie for the 36-hole lead with Brad Fritsch. Fell two strokes back of Fritsch with a third-round 71. Birdied three out of the first five holes on Sunday to tie Fritsch for the lead. After the pair bogeyed the par-4 sixth hole, made a 15-foot putt for birdie to move into the outright lead when Fritsch made a double bogey on the same hole. Added a birdie at No. 12 to get four clear of the field. Closed the tournament birdie-bogey-birdie for a final-round 67. His 19-under-par 269 total was two shy of the tournament record.
-
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Picked up a top-10 at the Servientrega Championship. Posted 73-70-66-72 for a T6 and moved to No. 2 on the money list.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: With brother George on the bag, earned his first Tour victory in his third career start at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Opened with rounds of 66-65-71 to sit within one of the lead through 54 holes. Posted an even-par 36 on the front nine on Sunday before birdieing 12 and 13 to earn a five-way share of the lead. Birdied 17, then two-putted 18 to post 14-under par, which gave way to the win when Julian Etulain missed a birdie try to tie on the 72nd hole. Became the 16th player to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the event. Moved to No. 3 on the money list with the $99,000 payday.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship, finishing T7 after entering the final round just two back of leader Kyle Thompson.
2015 Season
Qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time via a T9 finish at the Final Stage, held at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. in December. Recorded rounds of 67-71-72-70 to earn $15,000 and secure solid Tour status for 2016. Also played on the SwingThought Tour, NGA Tour and eGolf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- In high school, won the South Carolina state 4A individual championship twice and also played on a two-time winning state 4A team champions.
- At the University of South Carolina, was named to the All-Southeastern Conference team three times.
- Competed in 10 USGA events.