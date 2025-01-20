Wesley Bryan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Wesley Bryan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2017.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Bryan has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bryan has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of 1.190 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
- Bryan delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047 last season, which ranked 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranked 75th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bryan ranked 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.142.
- On the greens, Bryan registered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.6
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|69.78%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.33%
|26.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.00%
|10.46%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan participated in 17 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times (47.1%).
- Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
- Bryan's 172 points last season placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bryan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.120 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Bryan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.984. In that event, he finished 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bryan's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.503 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Bryan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.553, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- Bryan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.047
|1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.142
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.135
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.158
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.118
|1.190
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-71-64-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|67-72-61-74
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-71-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.