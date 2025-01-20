Wesley Bryan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Bryan has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Bryan has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting.