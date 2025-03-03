Wesley Bryan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five appearances, Bryan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting.