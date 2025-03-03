Wesley Bryan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Wesley Bryan hits a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan will appear March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his last tournament he placed 25th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting even-par at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Bryan has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Bryan missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Bryan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/2/2023
|6
|69-69-67-69
|-14
Bryan's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bryan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -0.121 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.6
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|69.78%
|67.32%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.33%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.00%
|13.40%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan last season participated in 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
- With 172 points last season, Bryan ranked 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.047
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.142
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.135
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.158
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.118
|-0.121
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-71-64-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|67-72-61-74
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-71-71
|+1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-73-71-76
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.