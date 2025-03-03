PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Wesley Bryan hits a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Wesley Bryan will appear March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his last tournament he placed 25th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting even-par at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Bryan has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • Bryan missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Bryan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-74+1
    3/2/2023669-69-67-69-14

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bryan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -0.121 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75302.6298.9
    Greens in Regulation %4069.78%67.32%
    Putts Per Round8728.9828.7
    Par Breakers6125.33%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.00%13.40%

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan last season participated in 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
    • With 172 points last season, Bryan ranked 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.047-0.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1420.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.135-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1580.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.118-0.121

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-68-76-67-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3768-67-72-68-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2172-65-67-66-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-71-64-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1767-72-61-74-10--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-71-71+1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2568-73-71-76E31

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

