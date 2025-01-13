Wesley Bryan betting profile: The American Express

Bryan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bryan is averaging 0.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.