Wesley Bryan betting profile: The American Express

    Wesley Bryan hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bryan at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Bryan's average finish has been 63rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In Bryan's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Bryan's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC67-74-81+6
    1/20/2022MC68-73-76+1

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging 0.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging 2.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75302.6301.0
    Greens in Regulation %4069.78%72.84%
    Putts Per Round8728.9829.0
    Par Breakers6125.33%29.01%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.00%10.19%

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan teed off in 17 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times (47.1%).
    • Last season Bryan had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished second with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Bryan's 172 points last season ranked him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0471.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1420.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.135-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1580.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1182.952

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-68-76-67-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3768-67-72-68-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2172-65-67-66-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-71-64-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1767-72-61-74-10--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.