Wesley Bryan betting profile: The American Express
Wesley Bryan hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Bryan's average finish has been 63rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Bryan's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|67-74-81
|+6
|1/20/2022
|MC
|68-73-76
|+1
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging 0.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging 2.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.6
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|69.78%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.33%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.00%
|10.19%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan teed off in 17 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times (47.1%).
- Last season Bryan had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished second with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Bryan's 172 points last season ranked him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.047
|1.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.142
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.135
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.158
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.118
|2.952
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-71-64-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|67-72-61-74
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of The American Express.
