Davis Riley
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of Alabama (2019)
College
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Davis Riley
Personal

  • 2018 Palmer Cup team member and 2018 All-America Third Team selection.

Special Interests

  • Hunting and hanging out with friends

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • AdventHealth Championship: Used a final-round 66 to rise to a T6 finish at the AdventHealth Championship.
  • Huntsville Championship: Recorded his first top-five finish since July 2020 with rounds of 68-66-66-67 for a 13-under 267 total and a solo 5th at the Huntsville Championship.

2020 Season

2019 Season

Finished No. 70 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded one top-10 in 18 starts - a T7 at the REX Hospital Open. Finished No. 51 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • REX Hospital Open: Used four rounds in the 60s en route to a T7 finish at the REX Hospital Open.