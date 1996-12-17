Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2021)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Panama Championship
Personal
- 2018 Palmer Cup team member and 2018 All-America Third Team selection.
Special Interests
- Hunting and hanging out with friends
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded weekend rounds of 65-70 en route to a T9 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
- TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season at 16-under 272 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. Carded a rounds of 66-67 on the weekend, including birdies on three of his final four holes, to win by two strokes.
- TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes after an opening-round 5-under 67. Finished the week T17 at 8-under 280.
- The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded weekend rounds of 68-67 to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
- Panama Championship: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Panama Championship posting 10-under 270. Fired rounds of 67-70-64-69 to win by one stroke over Roberto Diaz. Holed a 70-foot eagle putt on the par-5 12th during the final round to gain the lead and held on down the stretch.
- The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a back-nine 4-under 32 during the final round to finish eighth at 4-under 284 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
AdventHealth Championship: Used a final-round 66 to rise to a T6 finish at the AdventHealth Championship.
-
Huntsville Championship: Recorded his first top-five finish since July 2020 with rounds of 68-66-66-67 for a 13-under 267 total and a solo 5th at the Huntsville Championship.
2020 Season
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded weekend rounds of 65-70 en route to a T9 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
-
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season at 16-under 272 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. Carded a rounds of 66-67 on the weekend, including birdies on three of his final four holes, to win by two strokes.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes after an opening-round 5-under 67. Finished the week T17 at 8-under 280.
-
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded weekend rounds of 68-67 to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
-
Panama Championship: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Panama Championship posting 10-under 270. Fired rounds of 67-70-64-69 to win by one stroke over Roberto Diaz. Holed a 70-foot eagle putt on the par-5 12th during the final round to gain the lead and held on down the stretch.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a back-nine 4-under 32 during the final round to finish eighth at 4-under 284 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
2019 Season
Finished No. 70 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded one top-10 in 18 starts - a T7 at the REX Hospital Open. Finished No. 51 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
REX Hospital Open: Used four rounds in the 60s en route to a T7 finish at the REX Hospital Open.