Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic
Davis Riley missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23, 2025 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this Georgia venue.
Riley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2023
|T46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|2020
|76
|68-67-71-78
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 4-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.780 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.420
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.519
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.325
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.174
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.440
|-0.968
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 62.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Riley excelled around the green with a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
- Riley has earned 652 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.48% ranked 153rd this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
