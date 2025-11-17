PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Davis Riley missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23, 2025 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Riley at The RSM Classic.

    Riley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-74E
    2023T4668-69-69-69-7
    2022MC67-73-2
    20207668-67-71-78+2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.780 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.420-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.519-0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3250.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1740.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.440-0.968

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 62.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Riley excelled around the green with a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 652 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.48% ranked 153rd this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

