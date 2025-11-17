Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 62.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

Riley excelled around the green with a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.

On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.61% of the time.