13H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for 21st at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9, 2025 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Riley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2167-67-68-68-14
    2022MC70-69-3

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.967 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.420-0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.519-0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3250.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1740.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.440-0.967

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 62.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.325 ranked 16th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 652 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.71% ranked 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

