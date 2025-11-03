Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for 21st at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9, 2025 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Riley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 4-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.967 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.420
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.519
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.325
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.174
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.440
|-0.967
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 62.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.325 ranked 16th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Riley has earned 652 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.71% ranked 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
