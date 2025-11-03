Davis Riley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of four-under.

Riley has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Riley has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.