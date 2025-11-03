PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Davis Riley finished tied for 43rd at four-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Riley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4375-68-66-67-4
    2022T3169-67-68-70-6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of four-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at six-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of four-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.420-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.519-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3250.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1740.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.440-0.385

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 62.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 652 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

