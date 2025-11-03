Davis Riley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Davis Riley finished tied for 43rd at four-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Riley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|2022
|T31
|69-67-68-70
|-6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of four-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at six-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of four-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.420
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.519
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.325
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.174
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.440
|-0.385
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.519 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 62.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Riley delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Riley has earned 652 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
