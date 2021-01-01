Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
2019 Lost to Erik Compton, Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Bryan Bigley, Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
2020 Lost to Evan Harmeling, Savannah Golf Championship
Personal
- Favorite pro sports team is the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Dream foursome would include Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
- Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach. Wants to play Augusta National.
- First tee walk-up song would be "Nothing Left" by Kygo.
- Aspirations outside of golf include owning a hunting lodge.
- Earliest golf memory is, "Meeting Phil and having him sign my hat and shake my hand."
- Not many people know he maintains "extreme eating and workout habits."
- Supports Morgan Hoffmann Foundation for Muscular Dystrophy.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Held the 18-hole lead at 6-under 66 before going on to finish T39 at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Shot a third-round 5-under 65 and finished T10 at 9-under 271 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
2020 Season
Savannah Golf Championship: Finished solo-second at the Savannah Golf Championship after losing on the first playoff hole. Carded rounds of 65-66-68-68 to match the tournament scoring record at 21-under 267.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 33 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth after falling in a playoff. Finished 41st in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Held the 36-hole lead in Columbus after rounds of 68-66 on Thursday and Friday. Struggled over the weekend finishing T62.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Used four rounds in the 60s to earn a T3 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. The result was good for his second-consecutive top-3 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Earned a spot in the first five-man playoff in Korn Ferry Tour history by finishing the week at 15-under 265. Failed to advance after the first playoff hole after making par, eventually finishing T2. Missed birdie putt on the 72nd hole by inches would have clinched his first Korn Ferry Tour title.
2018 Season
Made 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up five top-10 finishes in 15 made cuts, including a runner-up at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation. Missed a chip-in for birdie on the 72nd hole at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open to finish the Regular Season at No. 26 on the Regular Season money list. Ended the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 46 on the Finals money list.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Finished the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz T6. Narrowly missed a chip-in for birdie on the 72nd hole to fall just short of earning the final spot in The 25 and a PGA TOUR card.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Played alongside Cameron Davis in the final round of the Nashville Golf Open. Carded a 6-under 66 on Sunday and fell one short of matching Davis at the end of regulation. Birdied four of the last six holes for a T2.
North Mississippi Classic: Carded two eagles in the final round of the North Mississippi Classic to finish the week T7.
Club Colombia Championship: Posted the day's best round with a 6-under 65 on Saturday at the Club Colombia Championship on his way to a T6 finish.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Recorded a T4 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. Carded 66-69 after the cut for his first top-10 on Tour.
2016 Season
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Missed the cut at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open in his lone start on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.
2015 Season
Made 10 starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with two made cuts.
Amateur Highlights
- 2009 CIF Souther Section Champion and 2009 CIF California State Champion in high school.
- 2013 NCAA Royal Oaks Invitational - 1st Place, 2013 All American Scholar - Ping.
- 2008 ASU Challenge - 1st place, 2009 US Amateur, Erin Hills (lost in match play).