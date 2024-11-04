PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty hits the course in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Dougherty finished 64th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 326.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -2.945 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -4.406 in his past five tournaments.
    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.753 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 318.5 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.482, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.93%.
    • On the greens, Dougherty's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 30.02 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd. He has broken par 22.94% of the time (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3318.5326.7
    Greens in Regulation %4768.93%71.30%
    Putts Per Round17330.0231.2
    Par Breakers12922.94%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.92%14.81%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 31.8%.
    • As of now, Dougherty has accumulated 72 points, which ranks him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.437 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7530.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.482-1.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.371-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.433-2.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.533-4.406

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4665-71-72-66-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6467-74-77-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.