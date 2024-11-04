Kevin Dougherty betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.437 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).