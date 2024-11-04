Kevin Dougherty betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty hits the course in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Dougherty finished 64th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 326.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -2.945 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -4.406 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.753 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 318.5 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.482, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.93%.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 30.02 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd. He has broken par 22.94% of the time (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|318.5
|326.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|68.93%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|30.02
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.94%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.92%
|14.81%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 31.8%.
- As of now, Dougherty has accumulated 72 points, which ranks him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.437 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.753
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.482
|-1.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.371
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.433
|-2.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.533
|-4.406
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
