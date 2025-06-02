Kevin Dougherty betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Dougherty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Dougherty's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Dougherty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|65-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
Dougherty's recent performances
- Dougherty had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Dougherty.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
