1H AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Dougherty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Dougherty's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Dougherty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4265-73-71-69-6--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-76+5--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT6467-74-77-72+2--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-75+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • Dougherty had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent advanced stats are available for Dougherty.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

