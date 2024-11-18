Kevin Dougherty betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Kevin Dougherty posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time playing at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 325.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Dougherty is averaging -2.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -3.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.753, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.8 yards) ranks third, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty sports a -0.482 mark (166th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 30.05 putts-per-round average ranks 177th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.8
|325.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.89%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.05
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.50%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.19%
|17.59%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 24 tournaments).
- In those 24 events, he made the cut eight times (33.3%).
- With 72 points, Dougherty currently sits 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.507.
- Dougherty put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.753
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.482
|-1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.371
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.433
|-2.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.533
|-3.954
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|65-73-71-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.