Kevin Dougherty betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 325.3 yards in his past five starts.

Dougherty is averaging -2.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.