Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Dougherty is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 329.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -2.854 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -4.213 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.753 this season (third on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.0 yards) ranks third, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.482.
- On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.14, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|319.0
|329.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|69.15%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.14
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.72%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.18%
|15.74%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 30.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Dougherty has 72 points, placing him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.507.
- Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.475.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.753
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.482
|-1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.371
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.433
|-2.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.533
|-4.213
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.