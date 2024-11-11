PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Dougherty is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 329.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -2.854 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -4.213 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dougherty .

    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.753 this season (third on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.0 yards) ranks third, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.482.
    • On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.14, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3319.0329.0
    Greens in Regulation %4669.15%70.83%
    Putts Per Round17830.1431.2
    Par Breakers13422.72%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.18%15.74%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 30.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Dougherty has 72 points, placing him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.507.
    • Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.475.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7530.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.482-1.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.371-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.433-2.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.533-4.213

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4665-71-72-66-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6467-74-77-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-76+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.