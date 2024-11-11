Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.507.

Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.475.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that event).