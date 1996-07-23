Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2021 Valspar Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Savannah Golf Championship
National Teams
Personal
- Watching David Toms win 2011 Crowne Plaza Invitational is his favorite golf memory.
- Loves to hunt and fish.
- Is passionate about charities helping those with Juvenile Diabetes. Best friend is a type 2 diabetic.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
AT&T Byron Nelson: In his first start after winning the Valspar Championship, held the solo-lead after the second and third rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson before finishing solo-second, the first runner-up of his PGA TOUR career. Carded a 10-under 62 in the second round, the first sub-63 score of his career on TOUR. Led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.06).
Valspar Championship: Earned his first PGA TOUR title in his 76th career start, winning the Valspar Championship by three strokes over Keegan Bradley. At 24 years, 9 months, 9 days, became the youngest winner of the Valspar Championship since Jordan Spieth in 2015 (21). Was tied for the lead with Bradley after the second and third rounds. Led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.06).
The Genesis Invitational: Held the outright lead after each of the first three rounds of The Genesis Invitational before finishing solo-third. Led by five strokes after the second round, becoming the first player in tournament history to hold a 36-hole lead of five strokes or more and the first to do so in a PGA TOUR event since Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship (7). 36-hole score of 130 was the fourth such score in tournament history and first since Mike Weir and Shigeki Maruyama in 2004.
Vivint Houston Open: Led after the second and third rounds of the Vivint Houston Open en route to a T7. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.33).
Safeway Open: Held a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Safeway Open before finishing T7. Marked his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. 36-hole score of 129 was his first such score of 130 or better.
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season on the strength of five top-25s, highlighted by a T6 at The American Express, and ended the season at No. 111 in the FedExCup. Marked his first time participating in the FedExCup Playoffs after an injury caused him to withdraw in 2019. Made 11 cuts in 19 starts.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in his first season as a member but was unable to compete at THE NORTHERN TRUST due to injury. Finished the season No. 94 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded three top-10s and made 16 cuts in 26 starts.
RBC Heritage: Finished solo-ninth and four strokes behind champion C.T. Pan at the RBC Heritage. Got engaged on Friday night of tournament week to his girlfriend of four years, Caroline Campbell.
Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted scores of 69-70-66-68–273 (-15) at the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish T3 with Carlos Ortiz. The top-five showing marked his first on the PGA TOUR.
2018 Season
Made 12 cuts in 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, recording eight top-25s to earn his PGA TOUR card for the first time. Posted a win and three additional top-three performances during the Regular Season to finish second on the Regular Season money list. Played in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events and finished seventh in the final priority-ranking order. Also made 11 starts on the PGA TOUR where he made eight cuts and posted one top-10. Qualified for his second U.S. Open and first as a professional, making the cut in a major for the first time.
KC Golf Classic: Picked up his second third-place finish of the season at the KC Golf Classic with an 18-under 266 total.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T7 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded four consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Utah Championship to finish in solo-third, securing his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season.
Savannah Golf Championship: Won for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour in fifth start of rookie season. Opened the Savannah Golf Championship with an even-par 72. Moved up the leaderboard with a flawless 7-under 65 in the second round. Climbed into contention with a second consecutive 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. Got off to a slow start with a 1-under 35 on the front nine. After trailing the leaders for a few holes, surged up the leaderboard with six birdies for a back-nine 30. Two-putted the par-5 home hole, after hitting the green in two and edged out Roberto Castro for the trophy. Became the second Louisiana State University Tiger to triumph this season and seventh first-time winner.
The Honda Classic: In his fourth start on the PGA TOUR as a professional, finished T8 at The Honda Classic. Shot a final-round 68, one of just two bogey-free scores on the day, while paired with Tiger Woods who closed with a 70.
Club Colombia Championship: In his third start on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished T2 at the Club Colombia Championship after finishing the week at 9-under-par 269. Finished six shots behind winner and former LSU teammate Ben Taylor.
2017 Season
Barbasol Championship: One of only three amateurs to make the cut in the Barbasol Championship, the LSU All-American posted back-to-back scores of 5-under 66 in rounds three and four to finish at 18-under 266 at T6. In addition to the celebration of his first made-cut (fourth start) and a top-10 finish, he also celebrated his 21st birthday Sunday of the final round.