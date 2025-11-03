Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns finished tied for fifth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Burns's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|2023
|T52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|2022
|T20
|65-69-67-71
|-8
|2021
|T21
|71-67-64-72
|-10
|2020
|MC
|68-75
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.146
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.118
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.014
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.983
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|0.997
|0.782
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.983 mark and ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.997 ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
- Burns ranks 24th with 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points and has broken par 24.17% of the time, which ranks 17th on TOUR.
- His driving distance averages 307.5 yards, ranking 54th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.146 ranks 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
