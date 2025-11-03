PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of Team United States plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns finished tied for fifth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Burns's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T567-63-70-67-13
    2023T5273-70-67-68-2
    2022T2065-69-67-71-8
    2021T2171-67-64-72-10
    2020MC68-75+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Burns's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Burns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000

    Burns's recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1460.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1180.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0140.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9830.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110.9970.782

    Burns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.983 mark and ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.997 ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
    • Burns ranks 24th with 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points and has broken par 24.17% of the time, which ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • His driving distance averages 307.5 yards, ranking 54th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.146 ranks 68th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

