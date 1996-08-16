Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Special Temporary Member (thru 2020-21)
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
Personal
- Is a big "foodie".
- 2017 First-Team All-American, 2017 Walker Cup Team Member and 2017 ACC Player of the Year.
- 2014 US Junior Amateur champion.
- His grandfather was a U.S. military pilot for more than 30 years, and his father and uncles were also pilots. Says he would love to learn to fly.
- Favorite place to visit is his place of birth, San Francisco.
- His mom was a track-and-field athlete at the University of Oregon.
- Favorite memory off the course was being at Game 5 of the 2010 World Series and witnessing the San Francisco Giants winning the title.
- Favorite sports teams are the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Special Interests
- Baseball, basketball, football
Career Highlights
2021 Season
PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his third top-10 in his fourth major championship appearance.
Masters Tournament: Finished solo-second in his debut at the Masters Tournament, earning his first top-two finish on the PGA TOUR. Was the only player in the field to record under-par scores in all four rounds (70-68-71-70). Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.98).
Farmers Insurance Open: Collected his fourth top-10 of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole to finish T7.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T5 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, collecting the first top-five of his PGA TOUR career. Joined James Hahn as the only players to finish in the top 10 in three of the first five tournaments of the season. Led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.69).
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Posted four under-par scores to finish T8 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, his second consecutive top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Recorded the low score of the day in the final round (65) and led the field in Scrambling (83.33 percent). With the top-10, earned a spot in the following week's Sanderson Farms Championship.
U.S. Open: Earned his first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR, finishing T6 at the U.S. Open in his second appearance at the event. Made a hole-in-one at the par-3 seventh in the first round, the first ace of his PGA TOUR career. With the top-10, earned a spot in the following week's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, no longer needing the sponsor exemption he had already been offered.
2020 Season
Evans Scholars Invitational: Tied the competitive course record with a final-round 64 to rise to a T2 finish at 16-under 272 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded four rounds under-par en route to a T5 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Finished the week at 9-under 275.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Bounced back from an opening-round 74 to card three rounds in the 60s and rise to a solo-sixth finish at 8-under 276 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: After an opening-round 77 left him T141, carded rounds of 67-66-67 to rise to a T5 finish at 11-under 277 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the TPC Colorado Championship after rounds of 67-67-70-69 finishing the week at 15-under 273. Held at least a share of the lead after every round of the tournament.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finished solo-fourth at 19-under 265 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Carded rounds of 66-66-67-66 at Oakridge Country Club.
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded four rounds of 68 or better to finish T3 at 23-under 265 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Held the 54-hole lead at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass before finishing the week T6 at 9-under 271.
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Spurred by a third-round 8-under 63, finished T9 at the Country Club de Bogota at 14-under 269.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Finished T4 at 6-under 282 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, spurred by an incredible back-nine 30 during the third round which included an ace-birdie-eagle stretch. The third-round 65 was the low round of the tournament.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 60 on the Regular Season points list after beginning the year with no status. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 23 starts, including a season-best T3 finish at the LECOM Health Challenge. Finished T45 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
LECOM Health Challenge: Carded weekend rounds of 68-68 to finish T3 at 19-under at the LECOM Health Challenge. With the finish, secured Special Temporary Member status for the remainder of the 2019 season.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded rounds of 67-66-67 to finish T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. With the top-25 finish, earned his way into the following week’s tournament.
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: After Monday qualifying into the Savannah Golf Championship, finished T12 to earn entry into the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship, where a T10 put him in the field for the following week's Dormie Network Classic.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Shot four consecutive under-par rounds at Wigwam Resort, finishing as the runner-up to Jake Knapp to earn full status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.
Amateur Highlights
- When he was 12, qualified for the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur, playing his first round of stroke play with current PGA TOUR player Patrick Cantlay. Four years later, he won the U.S. Junior Amateur.
- Awarded the Arnold Palmer Scholarship, given to one player entering his freshman season at Wake Forest each year. Some of the past recipients of the scholarship include Bill Haas, Webb Simpson and World Golf Hall of Fame member Curtis Strange.
- Collegiate career included 24 top-10s, 15 top-fives and four victories. His 70.44 career scoring average set the school record.