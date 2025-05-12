Will Zalatoris betting profile: PGA Championship

Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.543 (19th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.88% ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 105th.

On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.

Zalatoris ranks 62nd in Par Breakers at 22.95% and 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.50%.