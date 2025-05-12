Will Zalatoris betting profile: PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship.
Zalatoris' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|2022
|2
|66-65-73-71
|-5
|2021
|T8
|71-74-72-70
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Zalatoris' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Zalatoris' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|66-75-68-71
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38.000
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.097
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.543
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.063
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.456
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.247
|0.301
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.543 (19th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.88% ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 105th.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
- Zalatoris ranks 62nd in Par Breakers at 22.95% and 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.50%.
- He has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the PGA Championship.
