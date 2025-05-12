PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris betting profile: PGA Championship

    Will Zalatoris returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the PGA Championship.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4371-68-69-70-6
    2022266-65-73-71-5
    2021T871-74-72-70-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Zalatoris' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Zalatoris' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5466-75-68-71E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-74-68-69-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1266-66-69-70-1756.833
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2665-70-65-73-1938.000

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0970.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5430.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.063-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.456-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2470.301

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.543 (19th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.88% ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 105th.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
    • Zalatoris ranks 62nd in Par Breakers at 22.95% and 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.50%.
    • He has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW