Adam Schenk
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
January 26, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Vincennes, Indiana
Birthplace
Vincennes, Indiana
Residence
Wife, Kourtney
Family
Purdue University (2014, Management)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$3,875,785
Career Earnings
Vincennes, IN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Finished the season at No. 109 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the Playoffs for the second straight season. Recorded five top-25s and made 15 of 24 cuts, but failed to earn a top-10 finish in a season for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.
2019 Season
In second season on the PGA TOUR, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time at No. 71 in the standings (two points shy of qualifying for the BMW Championship). Made 20 of 31 cuts and recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T6 at the John Deere Classic.
2018 Season
Ended the PGA TOUR season with 14 made cuts and one top-10 in 28 starts, finishing No. 157 in the FedExCup standings. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour and played in four Finals events, highlighted by a runner-up at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a seventh-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 12th in the final priority-ranking order.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one win and 18 cuts made. Was 26th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 12th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
2015 Season
Turned pro in January, earning his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card with a solo fifth finish at the Q-School played at Hurlingham Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Collected three consecutive top-10s in May for a streak that included eleven consecutive rounds under par. Finished fourth at the 57th Abierto Mexicano de Golf, T6 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open and T4 at the Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort. Closed the first half of the Latin American season ranked No. 9 on the Order of Merit, with 7 cuts made in 8 starts.
Amateur Highlights