Adam Schenk
Adam Schenk

Adam Schenk

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Purdue University (2014, Management)
College
Vincennes, Indiana
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Purdue University (2014, Management)
College
Vincennes, Indiana
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Adam Schenk
Adam Schenk
United StatesUnited States
Adam Schenk

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

January 26, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Vincennes, Indiana

Birthplace

Vincennes, Indiana

Residence

Wife, Kourtney

Family

Purdue University (2014, Management)

College

2015

Turned Pro

$3,875,785

Career Earnings

Vincennes, IN, United States

City Plays From

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR: 2018

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2017 Lincoln Land Charity Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2017 Defeated Kyle Thompson, Eric Axley, William Kropp, Lincoln Land Charity Championship

Personal

  • Affiliated with the Dormie Network and plays out of Victoria National Golf Club, home of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, as well as TPC Sawgrass.
  • Has a golden retriever, Bunker.
  • His hobbies include ping-pong, basketball and spending time at the golf course, beach or farm with Bunker.
  • Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and St. Louis Cardinals are his favorite professional teams.
  • Avid fan of Purdue athletics, including the football and basketball teams.
  • Grew up on a sod and grain farm. Schenk Sod Farm grows corn, beans, wheat and three types of grasses – zoysia, fescue and bluegrass–which his family sells to local golf courses.

Special Interests

  • Ping-pong, basketball.

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • John Deere Classic: Finished T4 at the John Deere Classic, his first career top-five on the PGA TOUR. Previous-best result on TOUR also came at the John Deere Classic (T6/2019).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • John Deere Classic: Finished T4 at the John Deere Classic, his first career top-five on the PGA TOUR. Previous-best result on TOUR also came at the John Deere Classic (T6/2019).

2020 Season

Finished the season at No. 109 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the Playoffs for the second straight season. Recorded five top-25s and made 15 of 24 cuts, but failed to earn a top-10 finish in a season for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.

2019 Season

In second season on the PGA TOUR, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time at No. 71 in the standings (two points shy of qualifying for the BMW Championship). Made 20 of 31 cuts and recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T6 at the John Deere Classic.

  • Valero Texas Open: Posted four sub-par sores at the Valero Texas Open, highlighted by a 6-under 66 in round two, to finish T7 at 12-under 276. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (1.810 per round).
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Following rounds of 70-68-70 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, closed with a bogey-free, final-round 5-under 67. Finished T7 with six others at 13-under 275.

2018 Season

Ended the PGA TOUR season with 14 made cuts and one top-10 in 28 starts, finishing No. 157 in the FedExCup standings. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour and played in four Finals events, highlighted by a runner-up at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a seventh-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 12th in the final priority-ranking order.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Posted four sub-70 rounds at the Web.com Tour Championship to finish the week T8.
  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T2 at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 18-under 266.
  • DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T9 at 8-under 272 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick.
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered with Tyler Duncan to shoot 17-under and post a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his first career top-10 in 18 PGA TOUR starts. Team was one of 12 to avoid an over-par score over four rounds at TPC Louisiana.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one win and 18 cuts made. Was 26th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 12th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded a final-round 64 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship for a T10.
  • LECOM Health Challenge: Finished with weekend rounds of 68-65 at the LECOM Health Challenge for a T5, his fourth consecutive top-five.
  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Produced his third consecutive top-five finish with a T5 at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation after entering the final round just one shot off the lead.
  • Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Defeated Eric Axley, Kyle Thompson and William Kropp with a 25-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 37th start at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Trailed Thompson by two shots heading into the final round and carded a 1-over 72 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey over his final seven holes.
  • Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth: Picked up his first top-10 of the season at the Air Capital Classic. Carded 65-68-68-65 for a T4.

2015 Season

Turned pro in January, earning his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card with a solo fifth finish at the Q-School played at Hurlingham Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Collected three consecutive top-10s in May for a streak that included eleven consecutive rounds under par. Finished fourth at the 57th Abierto Mexicano de Golf, T6 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open and T4 at the Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort. Closed the first half of the Latin American season ranked No. 9 on the Order of Merit, with 7 cuts made in 8 starts.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Purdue University, 2010-14.
  • Won the Purdue/Midwest Shootout and the Boilermaker Invitational to claim Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
  • Had seven top-10s in 12 events as a junior to be named first-team All-Big Ten.
  • Collected a wire-to-wire victory at the 2013 Indiana Amateur Championship and was named Indiana Golf Association Player of the Year.
  • Named first-team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten after his senior season.