Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic

Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 22.00% of the time.