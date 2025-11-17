Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished tied for 53rd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his record at this Georgia tournament.
Schenk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2021
|T48
|73-66-70-66
|-7
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 48th at 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.066
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.076
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.145
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.037
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.192
|0.468
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points (133rd) this season and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.30% (114th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.