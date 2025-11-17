WiretoWire: Adam Schenk survives blustery Bermuda for first TOUR win

The 33-year-old Schenk was steady enough on a day that was anything but. Tee times were moved with the anticipated windy conditions, but it was still as tricky as ever at Port Royal Golf Course. Schenk was able to make one birdie in his first 14 holes which was a solid start. He gave it back with a bogey on the par-4 15th but made three straight pars to come into the house for the win. Chandler Phillips finished solo-second, marking his first individual top 10 of the season.



This was not the kind of season Schenk was looking for – or hoping for – as he had made just 11 cuts in 27 starts heading into the week. But the win catapulted him from No. 134 all the way to No. 67 in the FedExCup Fall standings – and not to mention a multi-year exemption on TOUR, to boot.