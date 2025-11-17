WiretoWire: Adam Schenk survives blustery Bermuda for first TOUR win
Adam Schenk, in his 243rd start on the PGA TOUR, is finally a winner. He captured the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by one shot on a windy final day where an even-par 71 was good enough.
“Unbelievable. Was really hoping this day would come at some point in my life. Never really know if it is. That's what makes the journey so amazing, interesting, and it's a surreal moment when it finally does,” Schenk said.
The 33-year-old Schenk was steady enough on a day that was anything but. Tee times were moved with the anticipated windy conditions, but it was still as tricky as ever at Port Royal Golf Course. Schenk was able to make one birdie in his first 14 holes which was a solid start. He gave it back with a bogey on the par-4 15th but made three straight pars to come into the house for the win. Chandler Phillips finished solo-second, marking his first individual top 10 of the season.
This was not the kind of season Schenk was looking for – or hoping for – as he had made just 11 cuts in 27 starts heading into the week. But the win catapulted him from No. 134 all the way to No. 67 in the FedExCup Fall standings – and not to mention a multi-year exemption on TOUR, to boot.
With his win, Adam Schenk collected 500 FedExCup points and moved to 67th in the FedExCup Fall standings, about 57 points outside the Aon Next 10 bubble. He earned $1,080,000 and secured exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship and PGA Championship in 2026. Phillips moved from No. 129 inside the top-100 bubble to No. 92 with his solo-second, while Takumi Kanaya jumped from No. 120 to No. 99 with his T3. See what each player took home from Bermuda.
"This tournament in Bermuda on @GolfChannel is must watch TV right now! Guys battling to win the tournament and also for their tour cards, and it looks like it’s blowing 40+ MPH. Half the guys no hats on from the wind. Straight carnage. My kind of golf!!!" – Justin Thomas on Sunday's Butterfield Bermuda. On Friday, Thomas provided a personal update after undergoing a microdiscectomy.
Stewart Cink captured the final title of PGA TOUR Champions' season Sunday at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, also securing the Charles Schwab Cup season points title. Cink finished at 20-under 264 at Phoenix Country Club to win by two shots over Steven Alker, who ended up second in the season standings. The 52-year-old Cink won for the third time this season and fourth time in 36 career starts on the Champions Tour.