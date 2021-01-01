Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2020 Barracuda Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2017 Lost to Greg Owen, Chris Stroud, Barracuda Championship
Personal
- Grew up next door to The Orchards GC in South Hadley, Mass.
- Attended Heritage Academy in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
- Comes from a family of avid golfers. Father, Michael, was formerly a PGA club professional. Brother, Mickey, played on the Texas A&M golf team.
- Earliest golf memory is going to Orlando, Fla., for the "Drive, Chip & Putt" national finals at ages 10 and 12.
- If not a golfer, would be an investment banker.
- Played soccer and basketball growing up.
- Keeps an Augusta National pencil in his golf bag.
- Supports The First Tee.
- Won the Golf Channel's "Big Break The Palm Beaches," which aired early in 2015.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, dirt biking
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made birdie on two of the last three holes in the final round with partner Peter Uihlein to finish solo-third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his second start at the event. Led the field in Scrambling (76.47 percent).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
-
2020 Season
Won his first career PGA TOUR title at the Barracuda Championship and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time and ending his season at No. 39 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his third appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs in his first four seasons on TOUR. Recorded three total top-fives and made 12 cuts in 17 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.93).
-
Barracuda Championship: Earned his first victory in his 100th career PGA TOUR start at the Barracuda Championship, collecting 11 points over the final seven holes to win by one point over Troy Merritt. Became the third winner to come from behind entering the final round since the event began using the Modified Stableford scoring format. Won the event in his fourth appearance, having lost in a playoff in 2017. Qualified for the following week's PGA Championship with the win as well as the 2020 U.S. Open.
-
3M Open: Held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds of the 3M Open before finishing T3. First-round 63 marked his second career score of 63 or better and first since 2018 The RSM Classic (63/R3). Had never previously led/co-led after any round on TOUR.
-
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Finished T3 and seven strokes behind champion Joaquin Niemann at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Was his fourth top-three finish on the PGA TOUR and first top-10 in three starts at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
2019 Season
Collected one top-10 and 17 made cuts in 27 starts to finish No. 126 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 24 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 50th in the final priority ranking. Best result of the season came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (T3).
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Fired 3-under 69 in the third and fourth rounds to finish T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The result earned him a T24 finish in The Finals 25 and secured his 2019-20 PGA TOUR card.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Posted a pair of 67s on the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to finish T3 and claim his sixth top-10 finish in his 63rd PGA TOUR start. Made third start at the event and for the third time, posted four rounds in the 60s.
2018 Season
Made 17 cuts in 32 starts, highlighted by his second career runner-up on TOUR, one of six top-25s. Advanced the the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive season, before finishing at No. 110 in the FedExCup.
-
Barbasol Championship: In his third start at the Barbasol Championship, posted a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round Monday following numerous weather delays Friday through Sunday. Finished T2 with Billy Horschel and Tom Lovelady at 22-under 266.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: After opening with rounds of 68-67-66, shot a 1-over 71 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to finish at 8-under 272 and T4 with Stewart Cink. Marked his first top-10 of the season and best result since losing in sudden death to Chris Stroud at the 2017 Barracuda Championship.
2017 Season
PGA TOUR rookie advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs on the strength of three top-10 finishes. Of them, posted a season-best T2 at the Barracuda Championship, where he lost in sudden death.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: A T49 showing at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in a season-ending standing of 106.
-
Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship (eight strokes behind Henrik Stenson) for his second consecutive top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR. Sat No. 160 in the FedExCup standings following a missed cut at The Greenbrier Classic on July 9, but moved all the way to No. 108 with four top-25 finishes in last five starts: T25-John Deere Classic, T18-Barbasol Championship, T42-RBC Canadian Open, P2-Barracuda Championship, T10-Wyndham Championship.
-
Barracuda Championship: Played the final five holes birdie-eagle-par-birdie-birdie (good for 11 points) to move to a 72-hole total of 44 points, earning a spot in a playoff with eventual-champion Chris Stroud and Greg Owen. Along with Stroud, birdied the first extra hole (No. 18), but was unable to match Stroud's birdie on the same hole the second time around. The runner-up finish marked his career-best showing on the PGA TOUR. With a total of 26 points through two rounds, entered the weekend with a two-point lead, his first-ever lead on the PGA TOUR.
-
CareerBuilder Challenge: Finished inside the top 10, T9, at the CareerBuilder Challenge with Martin Laird and Sean O'Hair at 14-under 274. Marked second straight week the PGA TOUR rookie posted four sub-par scores.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one victory, three runner-up finishes among 10 cuts made. Season highlighted by a victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Was sixth in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a second-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: After five missed cuts in a row, fired rounds of 68-65-66 to get within one shot of Mackenzie Hughes' 54-hole lead at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Eagled the last hole to match Hughes, who was in the group behind him, but Hughes made the birdie to give him his third runner-up of the season.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Following back-to-back top-20 finishes after Mexico, posted his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX to lock up his PGA TOUR card. Werenski trailed by one shot after 54 holes but posted a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the final round for a two-shot victory.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: After three missed cuts, found his form in Leon. Carded 66-75 and was T35 after 36 holes of the El Bosque Mexico Championship. Made a significant move on Saturday with a 66 and was T8 after 54 holes. Continued to climb up the leaderboard with a final-round 66. A birdie on the 72nd hole placed him in a tie for second with Brad Fritsch.
-
Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Fired a bogey-free 66 in the third round to get within four of the leader at the Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro. Continued to climb up the leaderboard in the final round. Birdied the 72nd hole to briefly tie Sebastian Munoz and Matt Atkins for the lead. Settled for a T2 when Munoz birdied the finishing hole for the victory.
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 14 cuts. Posted four top-25s. Finished 79th on the money list. Made the cut in his last seven starts but his average finish was 43rd, which was not enough to get him inside the top 75 and a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Next best finish was a T13 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville in October. A third-round 63 was best of the year and pushed him to T6. Shot 70 Sunday.
-
Barbasol Championship: Playing on a sponsor exemption, made his PGA TOUR debut in July at the Barbasol Championship in Alabama. Shot 73-68 to make the cut. A 72-71 finish on the weekend resulted in a T72.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Top finish of the year, a T11, came at the Rex Hospital Open in May, when he opened with 67-65. Was one shot behind leader Kyle Thompson. Shot 69-70 on the weekend to reach No. 74 on the money list, which would be his high point on the year.
2014 Season
Won two events on the NGA Swingthought.com Tour. Won the Vermont Open and was runner-up at the Rhode Island Open.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T43 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Scores of 67-65-69 in the third, fourth and fifth rounds were keys to his Q-School success.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2013 Porter Cup.
- Was runner-up at the 2013 Tar Heel Intercollegiate, 2011 Southern Amateur, 2011 Northern Amateur and the 2011 New England Amateur.
- Named to the All-ACC Academic team in 2012 and 2014.
- Was an AJGA honorable mention All-American in 2009.