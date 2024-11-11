Richy Werenski betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Richy Werenski shot 6-under and took 69th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Werenski's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Werenski last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 69th with a score of 6-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Werenski's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|10/27/2022
|23
|67-66-70-70
|-11
Werenski's recent performances
- Werenski has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Werenski has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.20%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.51%
|9.88%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
