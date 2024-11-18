Richy Werenski betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five events, Werenski has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Werenski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.