Richy Werenski betting profile: The RSM Classic
Richy Werenski will play Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his most recent tournament he finished 42nd in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 6-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, Werenski has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In Werenski's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Werenski's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/17/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|11/19/2020
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Werenski's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Werenski has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Werenski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Werenski has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.14%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.09
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.71%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.65%
|10.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|73-67-65-73
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of The RSM Classic.
