Richy Werenski betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five events, Werenski has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Werenski has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.

Werenski has an average of -1.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.