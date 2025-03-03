Richy Werenski betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Richy Werenski seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 18th at the par-72 Grand Reserve Golf Club in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Werenski has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Werenski finished 18th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Werenski's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|3/2/2023
|21
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|3/3/2022
|28
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|2/20/2020
|MC
|75-69
|E
Werenski's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Werenski has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Werenski has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Werenski has an average of -1.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging -2.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.8
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.35%
|9.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.69%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Werenski's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 13-under and finished 18th.
- With 31 points last season, Werenski ranked 203rd in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.756
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|73-67-65-73
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
