8H AGO

Richy Werenski betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Richy Werenski seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 18th at the par-72 Grand Reserve Golf Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Werenski has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Werenski finished 18th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Werenski's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241867-71-68-69-13
    3/2/20232171-70-71-66-10
    3/3/20222869-71-69-71-8
    2/20/2020MC75-69E

    Werenski's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Werenski has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Werenski has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Werenski has an average of -1.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski is averaging -2.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Werenski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.8294.5
    Greens in Regulation %-64.35%9.52%
    Putts Per Round-29.2531.0
    Par Breakers-22.69%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.06%14.29%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's best finishes

    • Werenski participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Last season Werenski's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 13-under and finished 18th.
    • With 31 points last season, Werenski ranked 203rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.756

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5971-69-72-72-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4273-67-65-73-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

