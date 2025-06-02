Richy Werenski betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Richy Werenski of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Veritex Bank Championship 2025 at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 26, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Richy Werenski returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Werenski finished tied for 20th with a score of 14-under.
Werenski's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|67-71-65-68
|-14
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Werenski's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Werenski's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|73-67-65-73
|-6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3.049
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|27.553
Werenski's recent performances
- Werenski has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 13-under.
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
- Werenski has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 292.8 yards.
- Werenski is averaging 28.00 putts per round in 2025.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% this season.
- Werenski is breaking par on 25.00% of holes played in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
