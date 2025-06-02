PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richy Werenski betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Richy Werenski of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Veritex Bank Championship 2025 at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 26, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Richy Werenski returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Werenski finished tied for 20th with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Werenski's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2067-71-65-68-14

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Werenski's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Werenski's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4273-67-65-73-6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5971-69-72-72-43.049
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT1867-71-68-69-1327.553

    Werenski's recent performances

    • Werenski has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 13-under.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Werenski's advanced stats and rankings

    • Werenski has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 292.8 yards.
    • Werenski is averaging 28.00 putts per round in 2025.
    • He has a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% this season.
    • Werenski is breaking par on 25.00% of holes played in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

