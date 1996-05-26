Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
Personal
- If not a professional golfer says he would have started a small business already.
- Being a member of the Australian team that won the Eisenhower Trophy at the 2016 WATC is his favorite golf memory.
- Enjoys indoor rock climbing.
Special Interests
- Hanging with friends, beach
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T8 finish at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Visit Knoxville Open: Used weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish T4 at the Visit Knoxville Open.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Shot a final-round 6-under 65 and finished solo 5th at 14-under 270 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS for the first top-five of his Korn Ferry Tour career.
2020 Season
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T8 finish at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
2019 Season
Saw action in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 39th on the Order of Merit. Made seven cuts and posted three top 10s. Played in three PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments, a runner-up finish in Queensland his top outing. Played in one Asian Tour tournament and made three European Tour appeances, with one made cut.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Matthew Pinizzotto and Joshua Lee before falling to eventual runner-up Rodrigo Lee.
-
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: A disappointing, 1-over 71 in the second round kept him from getting into serious contention. Shot 66 in the opening round and closed with weekend scores of 65-66 to T9 with six others.
-
Puerto Plata Open: Weekend rounds of 67-68 led to a T5 in Puerto Plata, his first top-10 of the season. Finished the week in the Dominican Republic tied with four others.
-
Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship [AUS]: Had a strong tournament in February, only a second-round 71 getting in his way of really putting pressure on the ultimate winner, Daniel Nisbet. Fired a first-round 63 and closing 64s on the weekend to T2 with Deyen Lawson, six shots behind winner Daniel Nisbet.
2018 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making cuts in all but one tournament. Posted four top-10s, including three consecutive top-five finishes in the middle of the season. Closed the year with 16 consecutive under-par rounds on his way to a 19th-place Order of Merit finish. Had a solid PGA Tour of Australasia season, with two top-10s, including a runner-up finish in Victoria. Finished 15th on the final Order of Merit.
-
New South Wales Open [AUS]: A 68-64 first 36 holes in New South Wales led to a T9 in mid-November.
-
Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Picked up his fourth consecutive top-10 by shooting four consecutive 69s in Santiago to finish T10 with three others Mapocho GC.
-
San Luis Championship: Fired three 69s and a second-round 68 at La Loma Golf to finish T4 with Sam Fidone, Corey Pereira and Eric Steger for his third consecutive to-five finish.
-
65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Recorded his best PGA TOUR Latinoamerica finish when he eagled the 72nd hole at Fazenda Boa Vista to finish at 19-under and a stroke behind winner Marcelo Rozo. Four rounds in the 60s led to the T2 finish, with Chase Hanna. After opening the tournament birdie-double bogey-bogey, he righted things and only posted three bogeys the rest of the day. What ultimately hurt his chances at victory was his bogey on the par-5 11th hole during the final round. Still, the runner-up performance was his best PGA TOUR Latinoamerica finish in his eighth career event.
-
Bupa Match Play: Finished 3-1 in his four matches at the first match-play tournament in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Defeated Curtis Yonke, Chris Killmer and Matias Simaski in his first three rounds before dropping a quarterfinal match to eventual tournament runner-up Sebastián Saavedra in 19 holes.
-
Oates Victoria Open [AUS]: In his PGA Tour of Australasia debut, finished second in Victoria, thanks to a closing 66 that left him tied with Simon Hawkes at the end of regulation, with Hawkes winning the sudden-death overtime session.
2017 Season
-
New South Wales Open [AUS]: Made his professional debut, on the PGA Tour of Australasia with a T35 finish in November.
Amateur Highlights
- Shot 14-under 266, with a final round of 66, for a one-stroke win at the prestigious 2016 Porter Cup at Niagara Falls CC in Lewiston, N.Y. Leading in to that event, won four events in Australia: the Lake Macquire Amateur Championship, his second consecuti