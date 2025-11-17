Harrison Endycott betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting even par. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Endycott's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-66
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|70-69-76-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|67-72-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|67-66-78-72
|-5
|1.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.577
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.611
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.173
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.122
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.482
|-0.812
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.577 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has recorded a -0.611 mark. He has hit 65.51% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.21 putts per round and has broken par 19.21% of the time.
- Endycott currently sits in 235th place in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.