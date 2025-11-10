PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott finished 10th at -14 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Endycott's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20231062-70-70-68-14

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3767-72-67-69-9--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-71+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8267-66-78-72-51.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished at 9-under.
    • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.577-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.611-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.173-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.122-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.482-1.603

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.577 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has a -0.611 mark. He has a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
    • Endycott currently ranks 235th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Matteo Manassero betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Mason Andersen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW