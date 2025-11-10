Harrison Endycott betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott finished 10th at -14 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Endycott's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|10
|62-70-70-68
|-14
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|67-72-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|67-66-78-72
|-5
|1.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished at 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.577
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.611
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.173
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.122
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.482
|-1.603
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.577 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has a -0.611 mark. He has a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
- Endycott currently ranks 235th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
