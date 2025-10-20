PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harrison Endycott has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Endycott's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3368-70-71-69-1013.793
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenT6469-72-69-71+13.800

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.758 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has an average of -1.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.767-0.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.922-1.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.211-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.152-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.051-2.225

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.767 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 295.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott sports a -0.922 mark. He has a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he breaks par 18.75% of the time with a 19.79% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Endycott currently ranks 236th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

