Harrison Endycott betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Harrison Endycott has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Endycott's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|13.793
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|3.800
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.758 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has an average of -1.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.767
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.922
|-1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.211
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.152
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.051
|-2.225
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.767 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 295.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott sports a -0.922 mark. He has a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he breaks par 18.75% of the time with a 19.79% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Endycott currently ranks 236th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
