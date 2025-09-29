Harrison Endycott betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Harrison Endycott returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Endycott looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Endycott at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Endycott's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|13.793
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|3.800
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Endycott has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -1.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.671
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.078
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.244
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.110
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.103
|-1.919
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.671 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 296.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has a -1.078 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Endycott ranks 236th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
