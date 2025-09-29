Harrison Endycott betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.

Endycott has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Endycott has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.