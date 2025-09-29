PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harrison Endycott betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harrison Endycott returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Endycott looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Endycott's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-74+3

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3368-70-71-69-1013.793
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenT6469-72-69-71+13.800

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has averaged -1.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.671-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.078-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.244-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1100.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.103-1.919

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.671 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 296.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has a -1.078 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Endycott ranks 236th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

