Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2020 Puerto Rico Open
- 2021 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN
International Victories (1)
2021 BMW International Open
National Teams
- 2017, 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2016, 2018 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Born and raised in Oslo, Norway where he is known for making history as the first Norwegian player to win the U.S. Amateur (2018) and the first player from Norway to compete in the Masters (2019).
- Father, Harald, picked up golf while he was living and working in the United States (St. Louis) as an engineer. He brought golf clubs back to Norway and taught Viktor to play at age 11. Viktor spent most of the year practicing golf at an indoor driving range.
- Competed at Oklahoma State with teammates Kristoffer Ventura and Matthew Wolff.
- Learned English by watching movies, specifically historical dramas like "Lincoln" and "Amistad."
- Grew up interested in soccer and taekwondo.
- Loves metal music like Metallica, Tool and System of the Down.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Wells Fargo Championship: Finished in a two-way tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship, his second consecutive T3 on the PGA TOUR and sixth top-five of the season. Led the field in Birdies (22).
Valspar Championship: Making Valspar Championship debut, finished T3 for his fifth top-five of the season. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-69-68-65). Led the field in Birdies (22).
World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession: Finished in a three-way tie for second at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, his second career appearance in a WGC event.
Farmers Insurance Open: Held a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open before finishing T2. Fell to 1-for-2 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Marked his first career runner-up on TOUR and second top-two finish in three starts. Led the field in Birdies (22).
Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN: Won the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, earning his second PGA TOUR title in his 35th career start. Birdied the 72nd hole to defeat Aaron Wise by one stroke. Became the fifth European player since World War II to win multiple TOUR titles before turning 24, joining Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (84.72 percent) and Birdies (25).
2020 Season
Won the Puerto Rico Open and finished his rookie season tied with Brendon Todd for No. 20 in the FedExCup standings, becoming one of eight PGA TOUR rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and one of two to advance to the TOUR Championship. Was the only rookie to win on TOUR during the season. Became the first player on the PGA TOUR (since 1983) to record a streak of at least 18 rounds in the 60s with a first-round 69 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, breaking Bob Estes’ 2001 record of 17. The streak, which began in the final round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic (64), reached 19 before a third-round 74 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. In all, recorded three top-10s and made the cut in 17 of 20 starts.
Workday Charity Open: Finished third at the Workday Charity Open, his second top-three finish of his career. Co-led the field in Birdies (24). Played in the final grouping with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.
Puerto Rico Open: Became the first player from Norway to win on the PGA TOUR with his first career victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Win came in his 17th career start on TOUR at age 22 years, 158 days. Became the fourth player since 1990 to win the U.S. Amateur and on the PGA TOUR before turning 23, joining Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and David Gossett. Made a triple bogey at the par-3 11th in the final round, becoming the second winner of the season and fifth since 2003 to make a triple bogey or worse in the final round. Held a share of the 36-hole lead and a one-stroke 54-hole lead, the first two leads/co-leads after any round in his PGA TOUR career. Marked the first win of the season by a rookie and the fourth at the Puerto Rico Open since 2010.
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 6 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season No. 13 in the final priority ranking. Became the first player since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to be the low amateur at the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open in the same season. Collected five top-25s in 10 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a solo-fourth at the Wyndham Championship.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: After securing the third-round lead with a 64 on Saturday, carded a 3-under 68 during the final round to finish T2 at 18-under and earn his first PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season.
U.S. Open: With a T12, earned low amateur honors at the U.S. Open, becoming the first player to do so at the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year since Matt Kuchar in 1998. 72-hole score of 280 was first 280-or-better by an amateur at the U.S. Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links, defeating Devon Bling 6-and-5 in the 36-hole final. Trailed for just one hole during his six matches. Played a total of 104 holes in those matches, matching the fewest holes played by a champion since 1979.
- Played three seasons at Oklahoma State, where he was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. As a junior, was named Ben Hogan Award winner and Big 12 Player of the Year.
- Reached the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.