PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway hits his tee shot on the 9th hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway hits his tee shot on the 9th hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T270-63-66-66-15
    2023T1372-64-65-69-10
    2022T2067-70-67-68-8
    2021T4368-67-65-77-7
    2020T1868-70-68-66-12

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0990.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9450.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1300.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0700.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8441.499

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.945 (second) this season, while his 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hovland sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 91st.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.02% of the time.
    • Hovland has earned 1,210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th, and his 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW