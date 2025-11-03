Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Viktor Hovland of Norway hits his tee shot on the 9th hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Hovland's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|2023
|T13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|2022
|T20
|67-70-67-68
|-8
|2021
|T43
|68-67-65-77
|-7
|2020
|T18
|68-70-68-66
|-12
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.099
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.945
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.130
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.070
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.844
|1.499
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.945 (second) this season, while his 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hovland sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 91st.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.02% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 1,210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th, and his 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
