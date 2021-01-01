Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2016 Rex Hospital Open
- 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39
National Teams
Personal
- Says if he weren't playing golf he'd be "turning wrenches at my dad's shop."
- Favorite golf memory is having to hit three tee shots on the first hole of the NCAA Championship his freshman year.
- Always marks his ball with a quarter.
- Would include his dad, grandfathers and Jack Nicklaus in a dream fivesome.
- Was on the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Championship teams at the University of Alabama.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title in his 82nd start at 23-under 261 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39. Converted the 54-hole lead into a one-stroke victory after a final-round 69.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Claimed the first-round lead after a 6-under 66 before going on to finish T7 at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Used a final-round 66 to rise to T10 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
2019 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on the PGA TOUR with best result coming at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T13 with teammate Scott Stallings) and finished No. 157 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with one start available to earn 115 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376 points).
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered with Scott Stallings to share the 54-hole lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans before posting final-round 77 at TPC Louisiana en route to T13 result.
2018 Season
Sophomore season included 14 made cuts in 24 starts and three top-10s. Best performance was his first runner-up on the PGA TOUR which came at the Valero Texas Open where he posted a score of 62 or better for the first time in his career. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his second attempt, ending the season No. 102 in the standings.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic highlighted by a 5-under 65 in round three. Posted a 69 in the first two rounds for his second top-20 in two starts at the event (T6/2018, T18/2017).
-
Valero Texas Open: After opening the Valero Texas Open with a 2-over 74, made seven birdies, two eagles and one bogey in round three to card the TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course record of 10-under 62. Played his last five holes in round three in 6-under (eagle-par-birdie-birdie-eagle) and marked the first time in 124 rounds that the former University of Alabama standout carded multiple eagles in a round. Moved from T25 to solo-third following Saturday's third round at 12-under 204. Beginning the final round a stroke back, posted a 3-under 69 Sunday to claim a career-best T2 finish with Sean O'Hair at 15-under 273.
-
Valspar Championship: Monday qualified at the Valspar Championship and finished T8 for his second top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Made an up-and-down from a hospitality tent at the par-3 fourth during the second round.
2017 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included 16 made cuts in 28 starts, with his lone top-10 finish coming at the U.S. Open (T9). Ended the season No. 137 in the FedExCup standings. Finished the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals with four starts and three cuts made.
-
U.S. Open: Fired a final-round 68 at Erin Hills in his first major championship to finish T9 at the U.S. Open in his rookie year. Earned an exemption for the 2018 U.S. Open thanks to his top-10 finish.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 14 made cuts in 22 starts, including one win among three top-10 finishes. Was 18th in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with an eighth-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finished T8 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, thanks to a final-round 67.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Won the Rex Hospital Open in his eighth start of the season by two shots with rounds of 68-67-67-68. Entered the back nine in the final round five shots off the lead, but closed in 5-under 30 for his first career Korn Ferry Tour win.
-
Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Colombia Championship Presented by Claro, thanks to a 66-67 start. Fell three back after an even-par third round. Shot a 70 in Sunday's final round for a T4.
-
The RSM Classic: Made cuts in two starts on the PGA TOUR with a T25 at The RSM Classic his best showing. Had his college coach, Alabama's Jay Seawell, on the bag.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, one top-10, six top-25s and 14 cuts made. Was 64th on the combined final money list. Despite limited access from his Q-School finish in December, had a solid first year on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 11 of 14 Regular Season cuts. Recorded the longest measured drive on Tour in 2015, a crack of 430 yards. Led the Regular Season in Par-5 Scoring Average, with 4.48 and was No. 2 in Scoring Average (68.84) during the Regular Season. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, had finishes of T56, T58, T66 and missed cut.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T118 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Beginning at the Albertsons Boise Open in July, reeled off finishes of T14, T4, T11, T15 and T46, before missing the cut at the News Sentinel Open in late August to close his Regular Season. T4 came in July at Stonebrae Classic, where he fired 68-68-67-66 on the very challenging TPC Stonebrae layout near San Francisco. Would end the Regular Season 60th on the money list.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Went on to secure four top-30 finishes in his first seven events, through the Air Capital Classic in late June.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Starts picked up beginning in May at the BWM Charity Pro-Am, where he finished T23.
-
Panama Claro Championship: A sponsor exemption into the season-opening Panama Claro Championship resulted in a T21.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: On the PGA TOUR, made one appearance. Monday-qualified for the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 69-71 to miss the cut.
2014 Season
Was third in Driving Distance (318.3 yards) at season's end.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Made one PGA TOUR Canada start, missing the cut at the ATB Financial Classic in August.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start in July, missing the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a key contributor to University of Alabama teams that won NCAA national championships in both 2013 and 2014. Made 32 tournament starts in college, winning twice–once as a junior (Savannah Quarters) and once as a senior (Isleworth Collegiate Invitati
- Led his Gardendale High School team to three consecutive Jefferson County 5A championships between 2006-08.
- Was runner-up to future college teammate Bobby Wyatt at the 2009 Alabama State Junior Championship.