Trey Mullinax betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.