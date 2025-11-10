Trey Mullinax betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Trey Mullinax of the United States lines up his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this tournament.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Mullinax's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|68-70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-71-67-72
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- His best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.032
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.039
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.211
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.023
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.163
|0.086
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
