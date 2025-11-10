PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States lines up his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Mullinax's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5168-70-69-71-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-71-67-72-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4770-69-72-73-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • His best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.032-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0390.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.211-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.023-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.1630.086

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

