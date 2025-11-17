Trey Mullinax betting profile: The RSM Classic

Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.