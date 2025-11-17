PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 2-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at The RSM Classic.

    Mullinax's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71+2
    2023WD75-
    2022MC67-74-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4673-67-73-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5168-70-69-71-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-71-67-72-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4770-69-72-73-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.032-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0390.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.211-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.023-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.1630.242

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

