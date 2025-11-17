Trey Mullinax betting profile: The RSM Classic
Trey Mullinax missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 2-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this Georgia venue.
Mullinax's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2023
|WD
|75
|-
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|73-67-73-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|68-70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-71-67-72
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.032
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.039
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.211
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.023
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.163
|0.242
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of The RSM Classic.
