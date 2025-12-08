PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Mullinax's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-68-70-64-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4673-67-73-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5168-70-69-71-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-71-67-72-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4770-69-72-73-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0450.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0600.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.218-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.038-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.0740.427

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
    • Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Dawson Armstrong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    How to watch action from Grant Thornton Invitational

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    How to watch: See coverage for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School

    Latest
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW