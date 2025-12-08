Trey Mullinax betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark in this tournament.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Mullinax's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-68-70-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|73-67-73-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|68-70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-71-67-72
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.045
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.060
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.218
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.038
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.074
|0.427
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
- Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
