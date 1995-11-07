Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
- 2015, 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2015, 2017 Walker Cup
- 2016 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Graduated from Stanford in 2017 with a degree in Management Science & Engineering.
- Has three brothers, Dakota, Colt and Scout, who also play golf. The four sons are named after American cars because their grandfather worked in the Detroit auto industry: Ford Maverick, Dodge Dakota, Dodge Colt, Jeep Scout.
- He and his brothers all shared a room growing up.
- Alongside his three brothers, grew up playing ice hockey. Played more hockey than golf until graduating high school and deciding to pursue on one sport.
- Since high school, has worked with Curriki, a non-profit whose mission is to make high-quality education free and accessible for everyone. In 2019, launched "Birdies for Education" and donated $20 for every birdie, a figure matched by his sponsors.
- Father, Scott, is an American businessman who co-founded tech company, Sun Microsystems. Mom, Susan, graduated from Stanford where Scott earned his MBA.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- RBC Heritage: In his second start at the RBC Heritage, posted four scores of par or better to finish T4 at 13-under 271.
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished solo-second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, earning his first top-two result in 50 starts on the PGA TOUR. Marked the second top-five of his career, with both coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (finished T5 in 2020). Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.31).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Made the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season on TOUR, advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing the season at No. 68 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and one of four to advance to the BMW Championship. Made 17 of 23 cuts and recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 44th in the final priority ranking. Compiled three top-10 results and made 16 cuts in 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made one cut (T63/Safeway Open) in two starts on the PGA TOUR.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish solo-third at 15-under at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, his third top-10 of the season.
LECOM Health Challenge: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T9 at 17-under at the LECOM Health Challenge.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 65, to finish runner-up at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He was a co-leader after the second round, marking the sixth time he has led / co-led a round on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 65 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 18 starts, highlighted by a T3 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Finished T110 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Held the 36-hole lead at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Carded a third-round 73 and fell four back. Rebounded on Sunday with a 69 for a T6.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Took the 18-hole lead at the United Leasing & Finance Championship with an opening-round 8-under 64. Retained the lead through Sunday afternoon. Closed with a 2-over 74 to finish T3, picking up the first top-10 of his Tour career.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: In his first event on the Korn Ferry Tour, held a share of the 18-hole lead at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Finished the week T48.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time, first-team All-American, '15 Haskins award, '15 Nicklaus award, '17 Byron Nelson award, '17 Ben Hogan award. Eleven collegiate victories, second-lowest single-season scoring average in NCAA history.
- Tied the Stanford University record for lowest 18-hole score (61).
- 2015 Haskins Award winner.
- Member of the 2015 and 2017 U.S. Palmer Cup teams.
- Member of the 2015 and 2017 U.S. Walker Cup teams.
- Represented the USA in 2016 for the Eisenhower Trophy.
- Won 12 events while in college.