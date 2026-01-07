PGA TOUR, Chipotle announce new partnership

“Chipotle has a dedicated following among PGA TOUR players and fans alike, and we’re pleased to begin integrating their brand across our platforms with this new marketing partnership,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “Chipotle saw a natural integration of its popular menu items through both fan-favorite players and unique features on our app and website, and the PGA TOUR is excited to officially welcome them into our valued group of partners.”