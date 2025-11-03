PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy finished tied for 12th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-68-69-64-9
    2022T3167-67-75-65-6
    2021T2769-70-69-67-9
    2020T6167-71-70-71-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1850.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.280-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.075-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3500.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7400.536

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

