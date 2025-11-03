Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

McNealy has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.