Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy finished tied for 12th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|2022
|T31
|67-67-75-65
|-6
|2021
|T27
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|2020
|T61
|67-71-70-71
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.185
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.280
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.075
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.350
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.740
|0.536
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
