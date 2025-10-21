Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

McNealy has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.