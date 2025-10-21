Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark at this Utah venue.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is McNealy's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.212
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.275
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.084
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.381
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.784
|0.815
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
