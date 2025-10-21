PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Maverick McNealy has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark at this Utah venue.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is McNealy's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.212-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2750.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.0840.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3810.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.7840.815

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

