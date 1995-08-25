Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2019 Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation, Knoxville Open
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
2019 Defeated Scottie Scheffler, Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
2019 Lost to Lanto Griffin, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship
National Teams
- 2014, 2015 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2017 Aruba Cup
- 2015 Walker Cup
Personal
- Son of Robert and Deby Shelton. Has three sisters: Haley, Heather and Hunter.
- Obsessed with hunting and fishing and spends his off-season outdoors.
- Competed at the University of Alabama where his grandfather played football before reaching the professional ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship in his first season as a PGA TOUR member, ending the season at No. 66 in the FedExCup standings. Made 13 of 24 cuts and recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T3 at the 3M Open.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Shot a final-round 65 to finish T6 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Recorded a back-nine 30 in round one, the first back-nine score of 30 or better in his career.
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Opened with an 8-under 62 to hold a two-shot 18-hole lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and shared the second-round lead before finishing T7. Marked his second top-10 on TOUR and first as a professional. Led the field in Birdies (23).
2019 Season
Won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour (Nashville Golf Open, Knoxville Open) and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season fourth in the final priority ranking. Collected five top-10 results and made 14 cuts in 22 starts on the season.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a first-round 10-under 61 to tie the tournament record at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz before going on to finish T11.
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS before settling for a T8 finish at 12-under.
Knoxville Open: Won his second Korn Ferry Tour title (in three tournaments) at the Knoxville Open by one stroke at 15-under 269 with a final-round even-par 71. With the second win 14 days apart, became the first player to win within 14 days on the Korn Ferry Tour since Michael Putnam in 2013. Also became the first player of the 2019 season to earn two victories and rose to the top spot on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Led after the first and third rounds at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club. Opened with four straight bogeys in his final round before converting an up-and-down for birdie on his 72nd hole to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler. A birdie on the first playoff hole secured his maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory and secured his PGA TOUR card for 2019-20 season.
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Continued his strong play with a T4 at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch after a solo-second the week prior. Fired rounds of 65-66 over the weekend to crack the top-10 in The 25.
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Co-led after the first round and led after the second and third rounds before falling in a playoff to Lanto Griffin to finish runner-up at 15-under 273 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship. The solo runner-up finish was the highest finish of his career after a T2 at the 2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 51 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 22 starts, including a runner-up at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished at No. 103 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Carded a bogey-free 68 on Sunday of the Nashville Golf Open for a T7.
2017 Season
Finished No. 2 on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Recorded six top-10 finishes in nine starts, including a win. Had the lowest scoring average on Tour (68.12) as well as the highest birdie average (5). Earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2018.
Aruba Cup: Competed on a victorious Mackenzie Tour team in Aruba. Defeated Jose Toledo, 6 and 5, in singles.
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Entered the final round of the Ontario Championship two strokes off Johnny Ruiz's lead but could only muster an even-par 72 on Sunday to finish T4.
Cape Breton Open: Recorded his second runner-up finish of the season, this time in Cape Breton, where rounds of 69-67-67 gave him a share of the 54-hole lead with Hunter Stewart. Managed a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday but ultimately fell three strokes short of Patrick Newcomb's winning total.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 in Ottawa.
Players Cup: Following his victory, nearly won again in his next start , entering the final round two strokes off the lead and providing chase with a 4-under-par 67 Sunday to finish three strokes off of Kramer Hickok's winning total.
GolfBC Championship: Won his first career Mackenzie Tour title, capturing the win in British Columbia. Made a 72nd-hole birdie to win by one over Cody Blick, Adam Webb and Johnny Ruiz. Opened with an 8-under-par 63 and led wire-to-wire, entering the final round with a three-stroke advantage, briefly relinquishing the lead to each of Blick, Webb and Ruiz during the final round before climbing back and prevailing with a birdie at the 18th hole on Sunday to win by one.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Wrapped up his season with a final round 10-under-par 60 in London, matching the Highland CC course record and finishing ninth for his sixth top 10 of the season.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Sebring, FL: Earned exempt status for the season with a playoff victory at the USA East #1 Q-School.
Amateur Highlights
- 4 time high school state champ.
- 7 college wins, Phil Mickelson award, SEC Player of the Year.