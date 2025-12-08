PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Robby Shelton finished tied for 36th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve upon his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Shelton's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3674-73-64-71+2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Shelton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC66-73-3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-68-70-70-115.600
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1772-66-67-67-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-64-71-71-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6074-67-72-71-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Shelton has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.325-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0070.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.357-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.413-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.088-0.746

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.325 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shelton sported a 0.007 mark. He hit greens in regulation at a 67.22% rate.
    • On the greens, Shelton delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
    • Shelton has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

