Robby Shelton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Robby Shelton finished tied for 36th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve upon his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Shelton's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|74-73-64-71
|+2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Shelton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|5.600
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Shelton has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.325
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.007
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.357
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.413
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.088
|-0.746
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.325 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shelton sported a 0.007 mark. He hit greens in regulation at a 67.22% rate.
- On the greens, Shelton delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
- Shelton has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.