Robby Shelton betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he claimed victory in 2022. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Shelton's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022166-65-61-71-22

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Shelton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-68-70-70-115.600
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1772-66-67-67-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-64-71-71-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6074-67-72-71-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.571-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.139-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.446-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.899-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.056-

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.571 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shelton has sported a -0.139 mark.
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
    • Shelton has averaged 297.1 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • He has broken par 15.28% of the time this season.
    • Shelton has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

