Robby Shelton betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he claimed victory in 2022. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Shelton's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|1
|66-65-61-71
|-22
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Shelton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|5.600
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.571
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.139
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.446
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.899
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.056
|-
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.571 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shelton has sported a -0.139 mark.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
- Shelton has averaged 297.1 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- He has broken par 15.28% of the time this season.
- Shelton has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.