Robby Shelton betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Robby Shelton of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to build on that solid performance at the 2025 RSM Classic.
Shelton's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|2023
|T10
|68-70-65-65
|-14
|2021
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|2020
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Shelton's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Shelton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|5.600
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Shelton has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.571
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.139
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.446
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.899
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.056
|-0.764
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.571 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shelton has a -0.139 mark. He has hit 63.19% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he has broken par 15.28% of the time.
- Shelton currently ranks 207th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.