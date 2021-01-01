Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2021 Lost to Martin Laird, Matthew Wolff, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Personal
- Favorite book is The Bible. Favorite place to visit is Big Mountain in Montana.
- Dream foursome includes Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
- Would like to trade places with "Duck Dynasty's" Willie Robertson for a day because he thinks it would be a lot of fun.
- Most famous person he's met is Evander Holyfield at baggage claim at the Jacksonville International Airport.
- Is involved with the St. Jude Children's Hospital and loves hanging out and working with special-needs children.
Special Interests
- Hunting, cooking, woodworking
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Lost to Martin Laird in a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with the runner-up representing his best result since winning The RSM Classic in 2017. Participated in a playoff for the first time in his PGA TOUR career. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, falling to 1-for-3 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Lost to Martin Laird in a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with the runner-up representing his best result since winning The RSM Classic in 2017. Participated in a playoff for the first time in his PGA TOUR career. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, falling to 1-for-3 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead.
2020 Season
-
Houston Open: Shot a first-round 64 to share the 18-hole lead at the Houston Open before finishing T17. Marked his first career 18-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR.
2019 Season
-
Barbasol Championship: Collected second top-10 at the Barbasol Championship in as many starts, finishing T4. Carded five eagles for the week, becoming the first player to record five or more eagles in a single event since Keegan Bradley and Brandt Snedeker did so at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open.
-
Valspar Championship: Holed out from the bunker for birdie at the 72nd hole to finish T9 at the Valspar Championship. Opened with scores of 69-67 to hold the 36-hole co-lead with eventual champion Paul Casey.
2018 Season
Was one of four rookies to advance to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, with his season ending following a T29 at the BMW Championship. Finished the season No. 38 in the FedExCup standings and earned first career PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic. Made 24 cuts in 29 starts, including three top-10s.
-
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: In his first start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, finished T5 after shooting 66s in rounds one, two and four (70/R2). Earned a berth into the 2018 Open Championship as one of the leading four players who finished in the top 12 and ties not already exempt. Earned the tiebreaker with others at T5 as a result of being the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Just days after announcing a partnership with St. Jude Children's Hospital, finished T6 in at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at 7-under 273. Final-round 5-under 65 tied the low round of the day with Phil Mickelson and Tim Herron.
-
The RSM Classic: Converted a three-shot lead into a four-stroke victory over J.J. Spaun with three birdies in his last four holes (Nos. 15, 17, 18) to win the The RSM Classic. Earned his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 14th TOUR start, and just his fourth official start as a member, at the age of 26 years, 8 months, 6 days. By doing so, became the fifth player to make the event his first career PGA TOUR victory, joining Mackenzie Hughes (2016), Kevin Kisner (2015), Robert Streb (2014) and Tommy Gainey (2012). In addition, became the fifth player to win in his first appearance at The RSM Classic. Set a tournament record for low 54-hole total (194), topping the previous record of 196 by the last two winners, Kevin Kisner (2015) and Mackenzie Hughes (2016). Tied the 36-hole scoring record at Sea Island with at 14-under 128 (Mackenzie Hughes/2016, Billy Horschel/2011). Assisted in his victory by veteran caddie Kip Henley, who had previously caddied for Brian Gay (who was in the final group with Cook in 2017) and Vijay Singh.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, eight top-10s and 18 cuts made. Finished the season two spots on the Finals money list away from securing a PGA TOUR card when the Web.com Tour Championship was cancelled due to Hurricane Matthew. Was 20th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 15th-place finish on the Regular Season money list.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Posted his eighth top-10 of the season at the Web.com Tour Championship with a T8 finish.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded rounds of 66-69 on the weekend to jump into a tie for ninth at the 2017 Albertsons Boise Open.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded a back-nine 32 in the final round at the Price Cutter Charity Championship for a 66 and a T10 finish.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Secured his PGA TOUR card with his fifth top-10 of the season (T7) at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finished one shot out of a playoff with Brice Garnett at the Utah Championship for a T2 finish, his second consecutive top-10. Missed a birdie at the last to force a playoff after posting weekend rounds of 63-65 in Utah.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Birdied six of his last 11 holes to move into a tie for seventh at the LECOM Health Challenge.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted his second top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Finished T3 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Entered the third round T20 and carded 67-67 on the weekend.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, four top-10s, eight, top-25s, and four top-10s. Ended the season ranked No. 43 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a T9 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Recorded his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour with a solo fourth-place effort at the Utah Championship, marking his third top-10 of the season.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Second top-10 came at the Air Capital Classic where he carded 65-66-70-65 for a T6.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Took the 18-hole lead by one shot at the Rust-Oleum Championship after opening with a 7-under 65 on his way to a T14 finish.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Picked up his first top-five finish on the Korn Ferry Tour in the season-opening Panama Claro Championship. Opened with a 67 and was two back after the first round. Carded 70-69 to pull within four of the lead after 54 holes. Made four birdies in a row on his opening-nine of the final round, added one more on the ninth hole for a 30. Recorded two bogeys coming in and carded a 67 for a T5.
2015 Season
Played in seven PGA TOUR events and made six cuts. Recorded five top-25 finishes. Competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and made three cuts but failed to earn his TOUR card.
-
Wyndham Championship: Last PGA TOUR appearance at the Wyndham Championship in August came by way of a sponsor exemption. Finished T43.
-
Barracuda Championship: Took advantage of the RBC Canadian Open playing opportunity by finishing T7, worthy of a spot in the Barracuda Championship field two weeks later in Reno. Posted scores of 68-70-69-69--276 to claim the top-10 finish.
-
RBC Canadian Open: T7 at the RBC Canadian Open.
-
Barbasol Championship: Notched first top-10 on TOUR in fifth start, at the Barbasol Championship (T6). Earned a spot in the RBC Canadian Open via the top-10.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Was given a sponsor invitation into the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where he finished T22.
-
Shell Houston Open: Had yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour start when, on March 30, he shot 64 in a Monday qualifier to get in the Shell Houston Open on the PGA TOUR. Opened with a 68 (T15), followed by a second-round 65, which put him one stroke back of halfway-leader Andrew Putnam. The 65 included five birdies in a row at the GC of Houston (Nos. 6-10). Was paired with Phil Mickelson on Saturday and shot 70 to retain his tie for second, again one back of Putnam. Took the lead Sunday after birdieing two of the first four holes. Remained in contention until he made five bogeys (and no birdies) over his last 10 holes, including Nos. 16-17-18. Finished T11 and missed securing a spot in the TOUR's next event by one shot.
2014 Season
With limited Korn Ferry Tour status, competed actively on the Adams Pro Tour. Played in nine events, making eight cuts and recording five top-10 performances.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T130 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June. Posted rounds of 67-73 to make the cut at TPC Southwind, then had 65-70 to finish T13 in his very first PGA TOUR event.
Amateur Highlights
- Was an Academic All-American in 2013 while at the University of Arkansas, where he earned honorable mention All-American honors in 2011.