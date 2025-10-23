Thorbjørn Olesen finds form around mountains at Bank of Utah Championship

Frankie Capan III, +8000 to win – Why is a guy one off the clubhouse lead +8000, you may ask? Well, remember those SG: Approach stats we spoke of? Capan III is 167th on TOUR this season in approach so seeing him rank fifth in the field in round one is certainly an outlier. But, if you are looking for a reason to suggest he could hold his form for three more days, remember he was T6 recently at Sanderson Farms, just his second top 10 of the season. Perhaps the +450 Top 10 and ties is where you could look with more confidence.