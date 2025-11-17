PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Cook at The RSM Classic.

    Cook's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-76+9
    2023MC71-73+2
    2022MC73-73+4
    2021MC68-74E
    2020T6171-66-68-73-4

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 61st at 4-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-66-71-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC78-75+11--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-65-69-73-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Cook has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.6170.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.967-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0820.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.151-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.652-0.358

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 201st on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance averages 291.1 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage sits at 64.44%.
    • Cook has posted a -1.652 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, along with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.22% this season, while he breaks par 18.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

