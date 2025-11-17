Austin Cook betting profile: The RSM Classic
Austin Cook of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Austin Cook missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Cook's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2020
|T61
|71-66-68-73
|-4
At The RSM Classic
- In Cook's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Cook's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 61st at 4-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-65-69-73
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Cook has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.617
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.967
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.082
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.151
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.652
|-0.358
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 201st on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance averages 291.1 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage sits at 64.44%.
- Cook has posted a -1.652 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, along with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.22% this season, while he breaks par 18.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of The RSM Classic.
