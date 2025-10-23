Austin Cook goes from late entry to share of lead before darkness stops him at Bank of Utah Championship

Max Homa was trying to creep closer to the leaders and reached 3-under until driving into the water on the 13th for a double bogey. He also bounced back by driving the 14th green (he made birdie), but lost more ground with a soft bogey on the 16th and failing to save par from a bunker on the par-3 17th. He was even par and had a 27-foot birdie attempt on the 18th that will start his day on Friday.