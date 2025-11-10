Austin Cook betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Austin Cook of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Austin Cook returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cook's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2023
|T44
|68-67-67-74
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-69
|+2
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Cook's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 44th at 8-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-65-69-73
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Cook has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -0.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.617
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.967
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.082
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.151
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.652
|-0.745
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.617 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -0.967 mark. He has a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he broke par 19.14% of the time.
- Cook currently sits 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.98%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
