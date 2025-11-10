PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Cook's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-76+9
    2023T4468-67-67-74-8
    2022MC75-69+2

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 44th at 8-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-66-71-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC78-75+11--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-65-69-73-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Cook has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -0.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.617-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.967-0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0820.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1510.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.652-0.745

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.617 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -0.967 mark. He has a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he broke par 19.14% of the time.
    • Cook currently sits 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.98%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
