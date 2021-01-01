Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2018
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
Personal
- Favorite athlete to watch is Tino Martinez.
- Favorite course is Cabot Links.
- Favorite professional team is the New York Giants.
- Father, Mark, is a long-time head pro at Suburban GC in Union, N.J. and was inducted into the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame in 2020. He won the 2008 New Jersey State Open.
- Says he was his father's de facto swing coach after the elder McCormick qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
- Played on Basketball Team for four years in high school at Mater Dei. Led Mater Dei Prep to first state sectional title in school history in golf.
- Won three times individually in college at St. Johns including the Big East individual title in 2014. Was named First Team All-Big East three times and is the only player to have won the New Jersey State Amateur, Metropolitan Amateur and New York City Amateur in the same year (2012).
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Carded four rounds in the 60s – including 67-67 on the weekend – to finish T6 at 18-under 270 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
- The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded four rounds of 68 or better to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
- Estrella del Mar Open: Never shot a round above 67, turning in a strong performance in the season-opening event in Mazatlan, finishing solo sixth at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach. Was 3-under for his opening five holes as he moved into contention but was only 3-under the rest of the way, with five birdies and two bogeys.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, posting a sixth-place finish.
-
AdventHealth Championship: Used a final-round 66 to rise to a T6 finish at the AdventHealth Championship.
2020 Season
-
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Carded four rounds in the 60s – including 67-67 on the weekend – to finish T6 at 18-under 270 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
-
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded four rounds of 68 or better to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
-
Estrella del Mar Open: Never shot a round above 67, turning in a strong performance in the season-opening event in Mazatlan, finishing solo sixth at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach. Was 3-under for his opening five holes as he moved into contention but was only 3-under the rest of the way, with five birdies and two bogeys.
2019 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in all three.
2018 Season
Despite limited action, made the most of his four Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three made cuts and two of them top-11s. Completed the year 118th on the money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: At Pumpkin Ridge GC, opened 67-71 and was 6-under entering the weekend. Responded with a pair of 68s over his final 36 holes to finish T8 with three others.
2017 Season
Played in nine Asian Tour events, making four cuts. Also had one start each on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Sunshine Tour start and the Korean Tour.
2016 Season
Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut.
2015 Season
Made five cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, with one top-10. Finished 76th on the Order of Merit.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Had four under-par rounds at The Lakes GC, including a second-round 65, to finish T10 with six others, four shots out of the C.T. Pan-Taylor Pendrith playoff that Pan won.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Finished T16, shooting scores of 73-70-72-71 to earn conditional status.
2014 Season
In his rookie season as a pro, playing on the Mackenzie Tour, made 11 starts, getting to the weekend five times, with one top-10. Closed the year 74th on the Order of Merit.
-
PC Financial Open: In PGA TOUR Canada debut, closed with a 5-under-par 67 to finish T7.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Crown Isle Resort: Earned exempt status by finishing T9 while still an amateur.
Amateur Highlights
- As a junior at St. Johns, won the 2012 New Jersey Amateur. In the three-day, 72-hole event, shot rounds of 68-71 to open. On the 36-hole final day, opened a six-shot lead with 18 holes to play following a 5-under 67. Fired a final-round 70 at Baltusrol GC to coast to a five-shot win over Charlie Edler and Brian Komline.
- Was the 2012 New Jersey State Golf Association Player of the Year.
- Following his win at the 2012 New Jersey Amateur, won the Metropolitan Golf Association Amateur in August and was the low amateur at the Metropolitan Open. Held the 36-hole Metropolitan Open lead at Plainfield CC, finishing in a four-way T2 at the 54-hole event with, among others, Morgan Hoffmann, the quartet falling to winner Danny Balin.
- Was the 2014 Big East Conference Golfer of the Year. Won the Big East Championship after shooting scores of 71-71-69 to take a five-shot triumph. Won his first collegiate title when he captured the Cobra-Puma Invitational in Fort Myers, Fla. Final win of his college career came at the Snowman Getaway in Goodyear, Ariz, on the strength of a 64-68-69 showing.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020